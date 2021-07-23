Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,574,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide accounts for about 1.1% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 6.03% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $448,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,243. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.30.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

