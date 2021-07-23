MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Raymond James

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

MarineMax stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in MarineMax by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MarineMax by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $130,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

