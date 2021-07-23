Maple Leaf Foods’ (MFI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$37.00 target price on the stock.

MFI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.42.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$24.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$23.20 and a 1-year high of C$30.67. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5793631 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.11%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.