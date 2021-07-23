Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Manning & Napier has decreased its dividend payment by 90.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Manning & Napier stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $8.03. 35,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,162. The firm has a market cap of $136.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 3.06. Manning & Napier has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 26.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Manning & Napier worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

