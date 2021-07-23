Man Group plc Sells 37,575 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,575 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.25% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 123,882 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,510,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

