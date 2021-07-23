Man Group plc Sells 24,029 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,029 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,276,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after buying an additional 334,110 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 193.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 17.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ATR opened at $134.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

