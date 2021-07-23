Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,665 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vonage were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vonage by 1,536.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $14.37 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.