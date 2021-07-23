Man Group plc Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,177 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.10% of Performance Food Group worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after acquiring an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after acquiring an additional 502,399 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $163,015,000 after acquiring an additional 492,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,719,885 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $156,693,000 after acquiring an additional 263,717 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

