Man Group plc Grows Stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 325.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,307,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764,873 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,841,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the first quarter worth $2,609,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the first quarter worth $2,304,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the first quarter worth $1,953,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the first quarter worth $1,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALSK opened at $3.40 on Friday. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

