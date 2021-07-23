Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,763 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,852,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.