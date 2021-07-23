Man Group plc Buys 18,617 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $158.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.09.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

