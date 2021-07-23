Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

MGTA opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $439.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.37. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 148,458 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $11,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 674,793 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,104,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

