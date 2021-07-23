Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,953 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.