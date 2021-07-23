Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 19.89%.

MFNC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $205.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.14. Mackinac Financial has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

