Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Posts Earnings Results

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.34%.

Shares of MCBC remained flat at $$8.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04. Macatawa Bank has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.