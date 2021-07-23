Lunyr (LUN) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunyr has a market cap of $349,331.43 and approximately $2,877.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

