Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 12,740 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.50% of Dana worth $17,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 400.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 916.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 23.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

DAN opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dana Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

