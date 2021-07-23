Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 64,933 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,933 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $18,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GO stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

