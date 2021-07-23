Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 114,646 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 718,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,646 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $16,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

TDS opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

TDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

