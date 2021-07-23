Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,133 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.32% of Triumph Bancorp worth $25,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924 in the last ninety days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

