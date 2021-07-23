Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $19.43 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.12% of Raymond James worth $19,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RJF opened at $128.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.84. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

