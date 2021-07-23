Lone Pine Capital LLC Sells 1,054,279 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,145,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,054,279 shares during the period. Square accounts for 2.6% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $714,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $263.75. 143,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.12. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $99,025,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 968,991 shares of company stock valued at $221,297,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.74.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

