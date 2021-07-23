Lone Pine Capital LLC Purchases 965,366 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 319.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,267,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965,366 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises about 1.1% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 0.44% of Snowflake worth $290,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.51. 46,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,965. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.03. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total value of $8,024,356.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,706,584.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 790,249 shares of company stock worth $193,389,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

