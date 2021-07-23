Lone Pine Capital LLC Acquires 118,041 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 3.8% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 1.43% of MercadoLibre worth $1,052,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.37.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $4.21 on Friday, hitting $1,587.01. 4,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,269. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,132.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,449.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $952.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.