Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $13,517,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.01.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

