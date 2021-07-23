Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases New Stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ozon by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 157.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 150,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ozon by 10.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OZON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Ozon stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ozon Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.81.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $448.96 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

