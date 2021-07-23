Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases New Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $265,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after buying an additional 333,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after buying an additional 92,947 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,404,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,925 shares of company stock worth $9,810,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.63. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.