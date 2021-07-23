Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 329,993 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,228,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 89,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $23,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,244 shares of company stock worth $2,369,747 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

