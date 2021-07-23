Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

