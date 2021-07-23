Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $989,000 in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWETU. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $14,341,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $11,868,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $8,604,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,675,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,386,000.

Shares of SWETU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

