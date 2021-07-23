Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires Shares of 1,630 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,451 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the period.
Shares of BURL stock opened at $325.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.89 and a fifty-two week high of $339.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.71.
In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.25.
Burlington Stores Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
