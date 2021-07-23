Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires Shares of 1,630 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,451 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $325.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.89 and a fifty-two week high of $339.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.71.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.25.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

