Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on L. TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$96.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$83.86.

L stock opened at C$79.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.10. The company has a market cap of C$27.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$80.88.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

