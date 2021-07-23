LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.75.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 32.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.