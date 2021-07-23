Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$16.65 and last traded at C$16.85. Approximately 62,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 746,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective (up previously from C$28.50) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, May 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.55. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.01. Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.1403448 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

