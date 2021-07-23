Litecoin (LTC) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Litecoin has a total market cap of $7.95 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $119.08 or 0.00367861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.