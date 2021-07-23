Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Up to $12.98

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.98, but opened at $13.54. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 1,121 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a market cap of $662.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,599,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after buying an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,816,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,165,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 736,002 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

