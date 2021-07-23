Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Lightspeed POS posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.09.

Lightspeed POS stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 85,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,091. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.50.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

