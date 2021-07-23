Liberum Capital Boosts SThree (LON:STEM) Price Target to GBX 580

SThree (LON:STEM) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STEM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get SThree alerts:

LON:STEM opened at GBX 477 ($6.23) on Monday. SThree has a twelve month low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 479.50 ($6.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 448.49. The firm has a market cap of £636.58 million and a P/E ratio of 38.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

In other SThree news, insider Andrew Beach purchased 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.