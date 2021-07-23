Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 58.8% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 180,358 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 448.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

