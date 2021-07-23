Laura Oliphant Sells 18,456 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Laura Oliphant sold 18,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $106,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 122,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,518,738. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

