Laura Oliphant Sells 18,456 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Laura Oliphant sold 18,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $106,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 122,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,518,738. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.
