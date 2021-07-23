Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS.

LVS traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,337,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,531. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

