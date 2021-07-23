Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.27-1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67-1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.270-$1.470 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $43.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

LE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

