Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%.

LBAI traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,115. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $814.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

LBAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

