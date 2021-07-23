Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Takes $245,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. CME Group comprises about 0.1% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,778. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.21. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

