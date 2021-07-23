Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on KNRRY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.