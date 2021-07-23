Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.39. Klépierre has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

