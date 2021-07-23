Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$225.00 at National Bank Financial

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$225.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinaxis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KXS. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$200.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$190.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$200.50.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$164.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.44. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$124.05 and a 12-month high of C$224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$150.68.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$73.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 1,500 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.90, for a total value of C$226,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,421,484.40.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

