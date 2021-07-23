Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,541 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

