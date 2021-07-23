Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 6,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 63,755 shares.The stock last traded at $21.61 and had previously closed at $19.85.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a market cap of $534.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 186,195 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,599.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 77,476 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 29.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 597,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 134,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,575,000 after buying an additional 66,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

