Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) COO Satish Dhanasekaran Sells 677 Shares

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $158.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $4,956,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $458,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

